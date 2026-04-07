How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 22 Arkansas vs. Little Rock

The No. 22 Arkansas Razorbacks (20-13) return to Baum-Walker Stadium after dropping their second straight SEC weekend series for a midweek game against in-state foe Little Rock Trojans (19-13).

Little Rock dropped its midweek game to Ole Miss 7-4 last Tuesday before rebounding with a road series win over Western Illinois.

Arkansas is 2-1 against in-state opposition this season and 6-2 in midweek matchups. The Hogs are 7-2 all-time against Little Rock and 30-6 against in-state foes since 1947.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Tuesday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 22 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Little Rock Trojans

When: Tuesday, April 7 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium – Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch: SEC Network+ (Brett Dolan and Troy Eklund)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)

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Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – RHP Tate McGuire (0-0, 4.43 ERA)

Missouri State – LHP Nic Bronzini (0-1, 8.25 ERA)

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BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -350

– Little Rock: +250

Run Line

– Arkansas: -3.5 (+110)

– Little Rock: +3.5 (-140)

Total Runs

O/U: 11.5 (-105/-125)

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