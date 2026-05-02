How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 22 Arkansas vs. No. 17 Ole Miss (Game 2)

No. 22 Arkansas (31-16, 12-10 SEC) looks to take an important SEC series over No. 17 Ole Miss (31-16, 11-11 SEC) Saturday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Southpaw Hunter Dietz had another impressive outing and the Razorbacks’ offense exploded in Friday’s opener. Kuhio Aloy knocked a walk off RBI double to end the game 12-2 in seven innings. Ryder Helfrick, Camden Kozeal, Aloy and TJ Pompey each hit a home run in the contest, while Dietz scattered 4 hits across 6 innings and struck out 9 batters.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Saturday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

ALSO READ: Dietz dazzles in Diamond Hogs’ series-opening win over Ole Miss

How to Watch

Who: No. 22 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels

When: Saturday, May 2 at 2 p.m. CT

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium – Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch: SEC Network+ (Brett Doland and Troy Eklund)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)

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Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – LHP Cole Gibler (4-1, 2.91 ERA)

Ole Miss – RHP Cade Townsend (4-1, 2.33 ERA)

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BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -120

– Ole Miss: -110

Double R Props

• First HR will be: Solo HR (-155), Grand Slam (+5000)

• Arkansas’ first hit will be: Single (-240), Home Run (+500)

• Will there be an extra inning? ‘Yes’ (+700)

(More available on the BetSaracen app)

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