How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 22 Arkansas vs. No. 17 Ole Miss (Game 3)

No. 22 Arkansas (31-17, 12-11 SEC) aims to bounce back and take the series from No. 17 Ole Miss (31-16, 11-11 SEC) Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium after the Rebels evened things up with authority on Saturday.

A quick five spot in the first inning by Ole Miss kicked off what led to an 11-4 triumph, headlined by 16 hits from the Rebels’ lineup while each team knocked three long balls a each.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Sunday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 22 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels

When: Sunday, May 3 at 2 p.m. CT

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium – Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch: SEC Network (Tom Hart and Chris Burke)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)

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Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – TBD

Ole Miss – RHP Taylor Rabe (3-3, 4.24 ERA)

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BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -135

– Ole Miss: +105

Double R Props

• Arkansas OVER 4.5 base on balls and Ole Miss UNDER 2.5 base on balls (+165)

• Nolan Souza OVER 0.5 stolen bases and OVER 0.5 strikeouts (+185)

• Arkansas OVER 2.5 extra base hits and Ole Miss OVER 3.5 extra base hits (+200)

(More available on the BetSaracen app)

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