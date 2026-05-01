How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 22 Arkansas vs. No. 17 Ole Miss

No. 22 Arkansas (30-16, 11-10 SEC) hosts a crucial SEC series against No. 17 Ole Miss (31-15, 11-10 SEC) this weekend at Baum-Walker Stadium between two squads in a tie for sixth place in the league standings.

Arkansas has won five consecutive series over Ole Miss from 2021-25, including the past two at home in 2022 and 2024. The Hogs own a 64-55 lead in the all-time series with the Rebels.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Friday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

ALSO READ: Razorbacks without regular starter for series opener against Ole Miss

How to Watch

Who: No. 22 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels

When: Friday, May 1 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium – Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch: SEC Network+ (Brett Doland and Troy Eklund)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)

————–

Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – LHP Hunter Dietz (5-2, 3.62 ERA)

Ole Miss – LHP Hunter Elliott (4-1, 4.82 ERA)

————–

BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -115

– Ole Miss: -115

Run Line

– Arkansas: -1.5 (+130)

– Ole Miss: +1.5 (-155)

Total Runs

O/U: 10.5 (+100/-130)

Double R Props

• Arkansas OVER 1.5 doubles and Ole Miss OVER 1.5 doubles (-130)

• Zack Stewart and Maika Nui 2+ combined RBI (+175)

• Ryder Helfrick and Kuhio Aly 2+ combined extra base hits (+450)

• Carter Rutenbar and TJ Pompey 4+ combined hits (+525)

(More available on the BetSaracen app)

————–

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.