How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 22 Arkansas vs. No. 8 Alabama (Game 2)

The No. 22 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13, 6-7 SEC) look to earn a crucial series over No. 8 Alabama (26-9, 8-5 SEC) after riding a thrilling eighth inning to snatch Game 1 from the Crimson Tide at “The Joe” in Tuscaloosa on Friday.

Camden Kozeal’s leadoff homer sparked what turned into a six-run frame that also included a 2-run shot by TJ Pompey. Lefty Hunter Dietz had another big outing in his first Friday start, twirling 6 innings of 3-hit ball and surrendered 2 earned runs while walking 3 batters and striking out 9.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Saturday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 22 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide

When: Saturday, April 11 at 4 p.m. CT

Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium – Tuscaloosa, Alabama

How to watch: SEC Network (Derek Jones and Gregg Olson)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson)

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Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – LHP Cole Gibler (3-0, 2.57 ERA)

Alabama – LHP Zane Adams (4-2, 4.07 ERA)

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BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: +125

– Alabama: -160

Double R Props

• Arkansas OVER 1.5 doubles and Alabama OVER 1.5 doubles (-130)

• TJ Pompey OVER 0.5 extra base hits and OVER 0.5 runs batted in (-110)

• Arkansas OVER 2.5 base on balls and Alabama OVER 3.5 base on balls (-145)

• Camden Kozeal and Ryder Helfrick over 0.5 home runs (+325)

(More available on the BetSaracen app)

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