How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 22 Arkansas vs. No. 8 Alabama (Game 3)

The No. 22 Arkansas Razorbacks (23-13, 7-7 SEC) go for the sweep of No. 8 Alabama (26-10, 8-6 SEC) on Sunday at “The Joe” following a dominant 15-6 win over the Crimson Tide in Game 2.

The Hogs plated five runs each in the final two innings against the Tide on Saturday and knocked 15 hits in the 15-6 rout that was headlined but 3-hit days from Kuhio Aloy and TJ Pompey.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Sunday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 22 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide

When: Sunday, April 12 at 1 p.m. CT

Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium – Tuscaloosa, Alabama

How to watch: SEC Network+ (Chris Stewart and Alan Dunn)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson)

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Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – RHP Tate McGuire (0-0, 3.86 ERA)

Alabama – RHP Myles Upchurch (4-2, 3.60 ERA)

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BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: +115

– Alabama: -145

Double R Props

• Ryder Helfrick and Camden Kozeal 4+ combined hits (+300)

• Maika Niu and Nolan Souza 2+combined stolen bases (+650)

• Carter Rutenbar and Christian Turner 4+ combined hits (+900)

(More available on the BetSaracen app)

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