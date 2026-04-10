How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 22 Arkansas vs. No. 8 Alabama

The No. 22 Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13, 5-7 SEC) are on the road this weekend to take on the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (26-8, 8-4 SEC) for a three-game series at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

Arkansas rebounded from its second consecutive series loss last weekend with a midweek shutout victory over Little Rock that was headlined by a five-run sixth inning. After getting swept by Kentucky to start SEC play, Alabama has since won every two of three league series via sweep.

The Hogs will go with a new pitching rotation the weekend as previous Saturday starter Hunter Dietz will get the ball Friday, Cole Gibler on Saturday and TBA on Sunday.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Friday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 22 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide

When: Friday, April 10 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium – Tuscaloosa, Alabama

How to watch: SEC Network+ (Chris Stewart and Alan Dunn)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson)

————–

Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – LHP Hunter Dietz (3-2, 3.70 ERA)

Alabama – RHP Tyler Fay (6-2, 4.07 ERA)

————–

BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: +100

– Alabama: -130

Double R Props

• Arkansas OVER 1.5 extra base hits and Alabama OVER 1.5 extra base hits (-110)

• Arkansas OVER 2.5 runs and Alabama OVER 4.5 runs (-110)

• Hunter Dietz OVER 5.5 innings pitched and UNDER 1.5 earned runs allowed (+175)

• Arkansas OVER 6.5 left on base and Alabama OVER 7.5 left on base (+220)

(More available on the BetSaracen app)

————–

Between March Madness, spring football, baseball and softball, plus the upcoming basketball transfer portal in April, this is as jam-packed time for Arkansas Razorbacks sports and a prime time to subscribe to HawgBeat.com.

All new members get 50% OFF annual subscriptions through our current deal, averaging out to only $4.99/month for the top coverage on the Razorbacks.