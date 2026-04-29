How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 22 Arkansas vs. Northwestern State (Wednesday)

No. 22 Arkansas (29-16) wraps up the 2026 midweek slate on Wednesday against Northwestern State (25-19) at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks and Demons were initially scheduled for a two-game series, but Game 1 on Tuesday was cancelled due to severe weather in the area.

The Razorbacks are coming off a series win over Missouri, but dropped the series finale on Saturday and the Demons also won their weekend series over Stephen F. Austin though they also lost their series finale.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Wednesday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 22 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Northwestern State Demons

When: Wednesday, April 29 at 3 p.m. CT

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium – Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch: SEC Network+ (Brett Doland and Troy Eklund)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)

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Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – RHP Tate McGuire (0-0, 3.86 ERA)

Northwestern State – RHP Dylan Marionneaux (4-2, 3.69 ERA)

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BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -525

– Northwestern State: +375

Double R Props

• Arkansas OVER 2.5 home runs and Northwestern State UNDEr 0.5 home runs (+145)

• Zack Stewart and Maika Niu 2+ combined RBI (+165)

• Ryder Helfrick and Camden Kozeal 4+ combined RBI (+300)

• Carter Rutenbar OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 1.5 runs scored (+500)

(More available on the BetSaracen app)

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