How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 22 Arkansas vs. Northwestern State

No. 22 Arkansas (29-16) concludes the 2026 non-conference slate with a two-game midweek series against Northwestern State (25-19) from April 28-29 at Baum-Walker Stadium. It is also the beginning of a seven-game homestand before finishing the regular season at Kentucky.

The Razorbacks are coming off a series win over Missouri, but dropped the series finale on Saturday and the Demons also won their weekend series over Stephen F. Austin though they also lost their series finale.

Arkansas is 18-3 all-time against Northwestern State, including a 10-2 mark at home and is 5-1 under head coach Dave Van Horn versus the Demons. Van Horn was the head coach at Northwestern State from 1995-97.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Tuesday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 22 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Northwestern State Demons

When: Tuesday, April 28 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium – Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch: SEC Network+ (Brett Doland and Troy Eklund)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)

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Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – RHP Tate McGuire (0-0, 3.86 ERA)

Missouri – LHP Carter White (1-3, 6.49 ERA)

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BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -900

– Northwestern State: +550

Run Line

– Arkansas: -4.5 (-130)

– Northwestern State: +4.5 (+100)

Total Runs

O/U: 12.5 (-115/-115)

Double R Props

• Tate McGuire OVER 3.5 innings pitched and UNDER 1.5 earned runs allowed (-120)

• Arkansas OVER 3.5 extra base hits and Northwestern State UNDER 1.5 extra base hits (+100)

• Ryder Helfrick and Camden Kozeal 4+ combined hits (+325)

• Zack Stewart and Maika Niu 3+ combined RBI (+325)

(More available on the BetSaracen app)

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