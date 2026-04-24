How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 24 Arkansas vs. Missouri (Game 2)

The No. 24 Arkansas Razorbacks (28-15, 10-9 SEC) look to take the series over the Missouri Tigers (20-22, 3-16 SEC) at Taylor Stadium in Columbia (Mo.) on Friday.

Like they have multiple times in 2026, the Razorbacks found some eighth inning magic and Missouri native Zack Stewart’s go-ahead two-run bomb in the frame was the difference in the 5-4 win. After surrendering an immediate three-spot to start the contest, lefty Hunter Dietz went 7 innings and struck out 8 batters while allowing 7 hits and issuing just 1 walk before previous Friday starter relieved Dietz.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Friday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 24 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Missouri Tigers

When: Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Taylor Stadium – Columbia, Missouri

How to watch: SEC Network (Mark Neely and Gregg Olson)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson)

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Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – LHP Cole Gibler (3-1, 3.38 ERA)

Missouri – LHP Brady Kehlenbrink (3-6, 6.49 ERA)

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BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -300

– Missouri: +230

Double R Props

• Damian Ruiz and Kuhio Aloy 2+combined RBI (+155)

• Ryder Helfrick and Camden Kozeal 4+ combined hits (+275)

• Carter Rutenbar and TJ Pompey 2+ combined home runs (+700)

• Will there be extra innings? Yes (+750)

(More available on the BetSaracen app)

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