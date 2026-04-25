How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 24 Arkansas vs. Missouri (Game 3)

The No. 24 Arkansas Razorbacks (29-15, 11-9 SEC) go for the series sweep of the Missouri Tigers (20-23, 3-17 SEC) at Taylor Stadium in Columbia (Mo.) on Saturday.

In Friday’s Game 2, Arkansas got on the board via a Camden Kozeal two-run homer in the fourth inning, then scratched three more across in the sixth and one more for insurance in the eighth to seal the shutout. Kozeal, Ryder Helfrick and Maika Niu all notched multiple hits, while Cole Gibler and Steele Eaves combined to allow just two hits in the shutout.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Saturday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 24 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Missouri Tigers

When: Saturday, April 25 at 2 p.m. CT

Where: Taylor Stadium – Columbia, Missouri

How to watch: SEC Network+ (Dan McLaughlin and Dylan Kelly)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson)

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Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – LHP Colin Fisher (4-5, 4.11 ERA)

Missouri – HP Javyn Pimental (2-1, 4.45 ERA)

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BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -400

– Missouri: +300

Double R Props

• Arkansas OVER 1.5 stolen bases and Missouri OVER 0.5 stolen bases (+115)

• Colin Fisher UNDER 1.5 base on balls and OVER 4.5 strikeouts (+135)

• Ryder Helfrick and Camden Kozeal 4+ combined hits (+300)

• Zach Stewart and Maika Niu 3+ combined RBI (+350)

(More available on the BetSaracen app)

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