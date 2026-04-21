How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 24 Arkansas vs. Missouri State

The No. 24 Arkansas Razorbacks (26-15) have redemption on their mind in a midweek rematch against the visiting Missouri State Bears (26-11) on Tuesday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Arkansas owns a commanding 59-32 all-time lead in the series, including a 37-16 mark at home, but in the most recent meeting Missouri State bested the Hogs at their place in a 15-14 extra inning slugfest on March 31. The Hogs are 8-2 in midweek games this season.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Tuesday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 24 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Missouri State Bears

When: Tuesday, April 21 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium – Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch: SEC Network+ (Brett Dolan and Troy Eklund)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)

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Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – RHP Tate McGuire (0-0, 3.72 ERA)

Missouri State – RHP Brock Lucas (4-3, 7.03 ERA)

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BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -170

– Missouri State: +130

Double R Props

• Arkansas OVER 2.5 extra base hits and Missouri State OVER 3.5 extra base hits (+165)

• Carter Rutenbar OVER 0.5 walks and OVER 0.5 strikeouts (+150)

• Damian Ruiz OVER 0.5 walks and OVER 0.5 strikeouts (+135)

• Arkansas OVER 1.5 stolen bases and Missouri State OVER 1.5 stolen bases (+200)

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