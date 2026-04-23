How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 24 Arkansas vs. Missouri

The No. 24 Arkansas Razorbacks (27-15, 9-9 SEC) play a Thursday-Saturday series for the second weekend in a row, this time on the road against the Missouri Tigers (20-21, 3-15 SEC) at Taylor Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

Arkansas hopes to bounce back in SEC play following one of the more embarrassing performances in program history in the series finale against Georgia, but are coming off a convincing 12-4 midweek redemption triumph over Missouri State. The Tigers are also in need of a bounce back, currently riding a seven-game skid and were swept in their past two league series.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Thursday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 24 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Missouri Tigers

When: Thursday, April 23 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Taylor Stadium – Columbia, Missouri

How to watch: SEC Network (Mark Neely and Gregg Olson)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson)

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Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – LHP Hunter Dietz (4-2, 3.59 ERA)

Missouri – RHP Josh McDevitt (3-4, 4.08 ERA)

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BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -375

– Missouri: +275

Double R Props

• Arkansas OVER 1.5 stolen bases and Missouri OVER 0.5 stolen bases (+135)

• Arkansas OVER 2.5 doubles and Missouri OVER 1.5 doubles (+165)

• Carter Rutenbar OVER 0.5 walks and OVER 0.5 strikeouts (+150)

• Ryder Helfrick OVER 0.5 walks and OVER 0.5 strikeouts (+100)

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