How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 4 Arkansas vs. Central Arkansas

The No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks (18-7) return home for a Tuesday midweek in-state matchup against the Central Arkansas Bears (13-11) after taking the series over South Carolina last weekend.

Arkansas boasts a 29-6 record against in-state opponents since 1947 that includes an 8-3 mark against UCA and a perfect 7-0 mark against the Bears at Baum-Walker Stadium.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Tuesday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Central Arkansas Bears

When: Tuesday, Mar. 24 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium – Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch: SEC Network+ (Brett Dolan and Troy Eklund)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)

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Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – RHP Peyton Lee (1-1, 5.56 ERA)

Central Arkansas – RHP Jacob Pannell (0-1, 13.09 ERA)

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BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -10000

– Central Arkansas: +1600

Run Line

– Arkansas: -8.5 (-130)

– Central Arkansas: +8.5 (+100)

Total Runs

O/U: 12.5 (-115/-115)

Double R Props

• Arkansas OVER 7.5 runs and UCA UNDER 3.5 runs (-150)

• Arkansas OVER 2.5 doubles and UCA UNDER 1.5 doubles (-110)

• Arkansas OVER 8.5 left on base and UCA UNDER 6.5 left on base (+165)

• Arkansas OVER 8.5 strikeouts and UCA OVER 11.5 strikeouts (+200)

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