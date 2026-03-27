How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 4 Arkansas vs. Florida (Game 1)

The No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks (19-7, 4-2 SEC) resume SEC play with a series against the Florida Gators (20-6, 3-3) at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Arkansas got down 2-0 in Tuesday’s midweek game against Central Arkansas before exploding for 10 runs in the fifth inning and ran away with the 15-2 triumph in seven frames. After getting swept at Alabama last weekend, the Gators rebounded big during their midweek matchup with a Top 10 shutout victory over Florida State.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Friday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Florida Gators

When: Friday, March 27 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium – Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch: SEC Network+ (Brett Dolan and Troy Eklund)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)

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Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – RHP Gabe Gaeckle (1-1, 4.15 ERA)

Florida – RHP Liam Peterson (1-1, 4.15 ERA)

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BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -180

– Florida: +140

Double R Props

• Arkansas OVER 1.5 home runs and Florida UNDER 1.5 home runs (+105)

• Arkansas OVER 2.5 extra base hits and Florida UNDER 1.5 extra base hits (+175)

• Arkansas OVER 8.5 hits and Florida UNDER 8.5 hits (+105)

• Gabe Gaeckle UNDER 2.5 base on balls and OVER 5.5 strikeouts (+145)

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