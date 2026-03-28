How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 4 Arkansas vs. Florida (Game 2)

The No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks (19-8, 4-3 SEC) hopes to even the series with Florida (21-6, 4-3 SEC) after falling to the Gators 6-2 on Friday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Hogs plated two runs a piece in the fifth and eighth innings, but the Gators took advantage of multiple mistakes and were powered by home runs fromKarson Bowen and Ethan Surowiec. Florida pitchers also combined for 16 strikeouts, including Joshua Whritnenour who earned the save while punching out all four batters he faced.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Saturday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Florida Gators

When: Saturday, March 28 at 1 p.m. CT

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium – Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch: SEC Network+ (Brett Dolan and Troy Eklund)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)

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Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – LHP Hunter Dietz (2-2, 3.86 ERA)

Florida – RHP Aidan King (3-2, 1.27 ERA)

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BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -115

– Florida: -115

Double R Props

• Arkansas OVER 3.5 base on balls and Florida OVER 3.5 base on balls (-155)

• Arkansas OVER 2.5 doubles and Florida UNDER 1.5 doubles (-110)

• Hunter Dietz UNDER 2.5 base on balls and OVR 5.5 strikeouts (-170)

• Arkansas OVER 2.5 home runs and Florida UNDER 1.5 home runs (+185)

(More available in the BetSaracen app)

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