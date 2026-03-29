How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 4 Arkansas vs. Florida (Game 3)

The No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks (19-9, 4-4 SEC) look to avoid being swept by the Florida Gators (22-6, 5-3 SEC) when they take the field for the series finale Sunday.

With the victory on Saturday, Florida took a 40-39 lead in the all-time series over the Hogs and look to sweep in Fayetteville for the first time in a decade.

Arkansas comes into Sunday’s matchup a a three-game SEC skid dating back to the final matchup against South Carolina. Versus Florida in the first two contests, Razorback batters have struck out 27 times and registered only 11 hits while the pitching staff has issued 18 walks.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Sunday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Florida Gators

When: Sunday, March 29 at 12 p.m. CT

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium – Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch: SEC Network (Dave Neal and Kyle Peterson)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)

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Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – LHP Colin Fisher (2-2, 2.70 ERA)

Florida – RHP Russell Sandefer (1-1, 3.97 ERA)

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BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -125

– Florida: -105

Double R Props

• Colin Fisher OVER 3.5 innings pitched and OVER 1.5 earned runs allowed (-140)

• Ryder Helfrick OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs scored (-195)

• Arkansas OVER 1.5 doubles and Florida OVER 1.5 doubles (+125)

• Carter Rutenbar OVER 0.5 extra base hits and OVER 0.5 runs batted in (+200)

(More available in the BetSaracen app)

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