How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 4 Arkansas vs. Northern Colorado (Game 1)

The No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks (14-6) will complete an 18-game homestand with a two-game series against Northern Colorado (3-18) beginning on Tuesday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

Arkansas won its opening SEC series over the Mississippi State Bulldogs last weekend, taking the opening game on Friday before splitting a doubleheader Saturday.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Monday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Northern Colorado

When: Tuesday, Mar. 16 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium – Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch: SEC Network+ (Brett Dolan and Troy Eklund)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)

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Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – RHP Mark Brissey (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Northern Colorado – RHP Mitch Haythorn (0-1, 16.20 ERA)

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BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -10000

– Northern Colorado: +1600

Run Line

– Arkansas: -10.5 (-105)

– Northern Colorado: +10.5 (-125)

Total Runs

O/U: 12.5 (-115/-115)

Double R Props

• Arkansas OVER 7.5 left on base and opponent UNDER 5.5 left on base (-165)

• Arkansas OVER 9.5 hits and opponent UNDER 8.5 hits (-260)

• Mark Brissey OVER 3.5 innings pitched and UNDER 1.5 earned runs allowed (-130)

• Arkansas OVER 1.5 stolen bases and opponent UNDER 0.5 stolen bases (+135)

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