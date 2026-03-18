How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 4 Arkansas vs. Northern Colorado (Game 2)

The No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks (15-6) look to complete the two-game sweep of Northern Colorado (3-19) on Wednesday at Baum-Walker Stadium after run-ruling the Bears on Tuesday.

The top three batters in the lineup – Damian Ruiz, Camden Kozeal and Ryder Helfrick – combined to go 6 for 9 and TJ Pompey was 3 for 5 to continue his hot streak as the Hogs scored 13 unanswered runs across 8 innings after getting down 2-0 early.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Wednesday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Northern Colorado

When: Wednesday, Mar. 18 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium – Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch: SEC Network+

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)

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Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – Peyton Lee (0-1, 9.95 ERA)

Northern Colorado – RHP Logan Moser (0-1, 12.15 ERA)

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BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -10000

– Northern Colorado: +1600

Run Line

– Arkansas: +10.5 (-115)

– Northern Colorado: -10.5 (-115)

Total Runs

O/U: 13.5 (-115/-115)

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