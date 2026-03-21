How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 4 Arkansas vs. South Carolina (Game 2)

The No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks (17-6, 3-1 SEC) look to take the series over South Carolina (12-11, 0-4 SEC) after run-ruling the Gamecocks with authority 22-6 in seven innings on Friday at Founders Park in Columbia.

Center fielder Maika Niu compiled a career night, finishing 3 for 5 with 2 home runs and 6 runs batted in as well as a web gem catch in the outfield. Damian Ruiz and Camden Kozeal also each logged 3 hits with a home run and TJ Pompey notched 2 hits with a homer.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Saturday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

When: Saturday, Mar. 21 at 3 p.m. CT

Where: Founders Park – Columbia, South Carolina

How to watch: SEC Network+

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network

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Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – LHP Hunter Dietz (2-2, 4.18 ERA)

South Carolina – RHP Amp Phillips (2-2, 2.62 ERA)

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BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -225

– South Carolina: +170

Double R Props

• Arkansas OVER 8.5 runs and South Carolina OVER 3.5 runs (-110)

• Arkansas OVER 10.5 hits and South Carolina UNDER 6.5 hits (+135)

• Arkansas OVER 2.5 doubles and South Carolina UNDER 1.5 doubles (+135)

• Arkansas OVER 9.5 strikeouts and South Carolina UNDER 11.5 strikeouts (+150)

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