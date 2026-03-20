How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 4 Arkansas vs. South Carolina

Following an 18-game homestand, the No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks (16-6, 2-1 SEC) travel to the East Coast to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-10, 0-3 SEC) for their first road SEC series of the season at Founders Park in Columbia.

The Razorbacks swept Northern Illinois in a two-game midweek series, while the struggling Gamecocks are riding a five-game skid after dropping an 11-8 result to Charlotte on Tuesday. They hung tough through the first two contests at Florida last weekend, but the series finale got away from them and the Gators run-ruled them 13-3 in seven innings.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Friday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

When: Friday, Mar. 20 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium – Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch: SEC Network+

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)

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Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – RHP Gabe Gaeckle (2-1, 2.73 ERA)

South Carolina – RHP Josh Gunther (2-0, 3.65 ERA)

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BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -325

– South Carolina: +180

Double R Props

• Maika Niu OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs scored (-110)

• Arkansas OVER 1.5 home runs and South Carolina UNDER 1.5 doubles (+150)

• Arkansas OVER 9.5 hits and South Carolina UNDER 4.5 hits (+175)

• Gabe Gaeckle OVER 5.5 innings pitched and UNDER 1.5 earned runs allowed (+135)

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