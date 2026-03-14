How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 5 Arkansas vs. No. 3 Mississippi State (Saturday doubleheader)

The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (13-5) look to take their first SEC series over the No. 3 Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-3) at Baum-Walker Stadium on Saturday following a walk off thriller in the opening game.

Tied at four in the bottom of the ninth, TJ Pompey broke out of his slump and smashed a leadoff solo bomb to right center, signaling the fireworks. Zack Stewart returned to action Friday and also hit one out that was 115 MPH off the bat, the hardest hit ball of the year thus far for the Hogs and Nolan Souza had 2 hits.

With bad weather in the forecast for Sunday, the Hogs and Bulldogs will play a doubleheader.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Monday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 3 Mississippi State Bulldogs

When: Saturday, Mar. 14 at 1 p.m. CT & 1 hour following first game

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium – Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch: SEC Network

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)

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Starting Pitchers​

Game 1

Arkansas – LHP Hunter Dietz (2-1, 2.84 ERA)

Mississippi State – LHP Tomas Valincius (3-0, 1.74 ERA)

Game 2

Arkansas – LHP Colin Fisher (2-1, 1.17 ERA)

Mississippi State – RHP Duke Stone (3-0, 3.06 ERA)

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BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: +100

– Mississippi State: -130

Run Line

– Arkansas: +1.5 (-160)

– Mississippi State: -1.5 (+125)

Total Runs

O/U: 10.5 (-115/-115)

Double R Props

• Arkansas team OVER 0.5 errors and opponent OVER 0.5 errors (-325)

• Arkansas team OVER 1.5 doubles and opponent OVER 1.5 doubles (-140)

• Kuhio Aloy OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs scored (-110)

• Arkansas team OVER 2.5 extra base hits and opponent OVER 1.5 extra base hits (-105)

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