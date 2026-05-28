How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 5 Arkansas vs. No. 4 Nebraska (Women's College World Series)

Arkansas (47-11) kicks off its first Women’s College World Series against Nebraska (51-6) in the final game of the first round at Devon Park in Oklahoma City (Okla.) on Thursday.

The Cornhuskers are led by National Player of the Year Jordy Frahm (formerly Jordy Bahl), the 2023 WCWS Most Outstanding Player with Oklahoma, and are currently riding a nation-leading 26-game win streak. After taking the Big 10 Tournament regular season and tournament championship, they have allowed just three runs in NCAA Tournament play.

Nebraska is led by 34th-year head coach Rhonda Revelle, who has taken the program to the Women’s College World Series three other times (1998, 2002, 2013) and won more than 1,200 games in her career.

The No. 5 overall seed Razorbacks are just the second team in history to run-rule its first five opponents in NCAA Tournament play, joining 1995 runner-up Arizona, and have outscored opponents 447-153 in 2026. They will also be facing former teammates Kacie Hoffman, Hannah Camenzind and Lauren Camenzind.

The winning team will advance to play on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT, while the loser will return to the field at 8:30 p.m. CT Friday.

How to Watch

Who: No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 4 Nebraska Cornhuskers

When: Thursday, May 28 at approx. 8:30 p.m. CT

Where: Devon Park – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to watch: ESPN2

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Projected Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – RHP Payton Burnham (14-3, 1.90 ERA)

Nebraska – RHP Jordy Frahm (20-4, 1.14 ERA)

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BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -110

– Nebraska: -120

Run Line

– Arkansas: +1.5 (-200)

– Nebraska: -1.5 (+150)

Total Runs

O/U: 9.5 (-120/-110)

Double R Props

• Robyn Herron UNDER 1.5 base on balls and OVER 3.5 strikeouts (-110)

• Atalyia Rijo OVER 0.5 extra base hits and OVER 0.5 runs batted in (+125)

• Brinli Bain OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs scored (+125)

(More available on the BetSaracen app)

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