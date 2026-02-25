How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 6 Arkansas vs. Arkansas State (Game 2)

The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks took a 12-4 beating by the Arkansas State Red Wolves on a windy afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium on Tuesday.

It was the first time in seven meetings the Hogs (6-2) fell to the Red Wolves (6-2) and the home team will look to split the two-game series Wednesday after Arkansas gave up 5 home runs – including 2 from Jonesboro native Cross Jumper – on 14 hits.

Oregon State right-handed transfer James DeCremer will make his first start on the mound as a Razorback and Arkansas State will trot out junior righty Collin Maloney.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch/listen to Wednesday’s game, plus the money line from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves

When: Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. CT

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium – Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV/Stream: SEC Network+

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)

Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – James DeCremer (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Arkansas State – RHP Collin Maloney (0-0, 2.57 ERA)

BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.



Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -850

– Arkansas State: +525

Double R Props

• James DeCremer UNDER 1.5 base on balls and OVER 0.5 wild pitches (-275)

• Kuhio Aloy OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs scored (-120)

• Ryder Helfrick OVER 0.5 extra base hits and OVER 0.5 runs batted in (-105)

• Cam Kozeal OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs scored (+135)

