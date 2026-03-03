How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 6 Arkansas vs. Oral Roberts

The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks (8-3) continue their long homestand with a midweek matchup against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-6) on Tuesday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

Arkansas got back into form after dropping last weekend’s opening game to UT Arlington to win the final two contests and take the series. Oral Roberts is led by 14th-year head coach Ryan Folmar and the Golden Eagles are riding a two-game win streak with victories over Air Force and Dallas Baptist.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch/listen to Tuesday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

When: Tuesday, Mar. 3 at 3 p.m. CT

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium – Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV/Stream: SEC Network+

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)

————–

Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – RHP James DeCremer (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Oral Roberts – LHP Jackson Farrell (First appearance)

————–

BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -650

– Oral Roberts: +425

Run Line

– Arkansas: -4.5 (-105)

– Oral Roberts: +4.5 (-125)

Total Runs

O/U: 12.5 (-115/-115)

Double R Props

• Camden Kozeal OVER 0.5 walks and OVER 0.5 strikeouts (+115)

• Kuhio Aloy OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs scored (+150)

• Nolan Souza OVER 0.5 extra base hits and OVER 0.5 runs batted in (+185)

• Ryder Helfrick OVER 0.5 walks and OVER 0.5 strikeouts (+125)

————–

