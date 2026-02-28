How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 6 Arkansas vs. UT Arlington (Game 2)

The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-3) look to even up the series with UT Arlington (3-6) on Saturday at Baum-Walker Stadium after their ninth-inning rally came up one run short and the Mavericks sealed the upset in Game 1.

Offensive woes continued for the Hogs for most of Friday before they put up a three spot in the ninth, their first runs scored in 15 innings. A loss on Saturday would not only give the series to the Mavericks, but also spoil Arkansas’ 33-game non-conference regular season weekend series streak.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch/listen to Saturday’s game, plus odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. UT Arlington Mavericks

When: Saturday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. CT

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium – Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV/Stream: SEC Network+

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)

Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – LHP Hunter Dietz (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

UT Arlington – RHP Dylan Skolfield (0-2, 6.48 ERA)

BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -950

– UT Arlington: +575

Double R Props

• Camden Kozeal OVER 0.5 walks and OVER 0.5 strikeouts (-110)

• Damian Ruiz OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs scored (-130)

• Hunter Dietz OVER 15.5 batters faced and UNDER 3.5 hits allowed (-110)

• Kuhio Aloy OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs scored (+125)

