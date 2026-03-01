How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 6 Arkansas vs. UT Arlington (Game 3)

The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks (8-3) go for their second consecutive series win to begin March in Sunday’s rubber match against the UT Arlington Mavericks (3-7) at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Arkansas bounced back from a disappointing 4-3 defeat in the opening game Friday to complete a 9-0 victory powered by a standout performance from lefty Hunter Dietz. The Florida native had the longest and most productive outing of his injury-riddled Razorback career, tossing 7 innings of 2-hit ball and struck out 8 batters while walking 1. Freshman Mark Brissey came in relief for the final two frames and punched out three UTA batters while surrounding no hits.

Red hot southpaw Colin Fisher will get the ball for Arkansas and he’ll face right-hander Zach Evans for the Mavericks.

Keep in mind, the contest has been moved up two hours with rain showers forecasted in the afternoon.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch/listen to Sunday’s game, plus the moneyline from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. UT Arlington Mavericks

When: Sunday, Mar. 1 at 11 a.m. CT

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium – Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV/Stream: SEC Network+

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)

Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – LHP Colin Fisher (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

UT Arlington – RHP Zach Evans (0-0, 9.00 ERA)

BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets.

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -850

– UT Arlington: +525

