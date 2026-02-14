How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 7 Arkansas versus No. 10 TCU

The No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks handled business in their season-opening 12-2 run rule win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first game of the Shriner’s Children’s College Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington (Texas) Friday night.

Up next for the Hogs (1-0) is a Top 10 showdown with the tenth-ranked TCU Horned Frogs (1-0), who survived their opener 5-4 over Vanderbilt.

This will be a rematch form last season’s matchup at Globe Life in which the Hogs prevailed 2-1 after scoring both of their runs in the seventh inning to take the lead for good.

Arkansas will start lefty Hunter Dietz, who is looking to really get his college career that has been hampered by injuries going, and TCU will counter with fellow southpaw Mason Brassfield.

TCU is led by fifth-year head coach Kirk Saarloos who is coming off of his third NCAA Tournament appearance with the Horned Frogs and took them to the College World Series in 2023.

TCU is the Big 12 favorite in 2025 following a 39-20 season last spring that ended in the Corvallis Regional. Outfielder Sawyer Strosnider, the reigning Big 12 Freshman of the Year and a projected top 10 pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, headlines the TCU roster and was selected as the league’s preseason Player of the Year. Right-handed pitcher Tommy LaPour also earned preseason Pitcher of the Year honors and Lucas Franco preseason Freshman of the Year.

LaPour got the start in the Hogs’ 2-1 win over the Horned Frogs in Arlington last season and the Hogs tagged him for both of their runs while LaPour struck out five batters across six innings.

How to Watch/Listen​

Who: No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

When: Friday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Globe Life Field – Arlington, Texas

TV/Stream: FloSports

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)

Starting Pitchers​

*stats from 2025

Arkansas – LHP Hunter Dietz (0-0, 54.00 ERA)

TCU – LHP Mason Brassfield (5-2, 3.09 ERA)

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



