How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 7 Arkansas versus Oklahoma State

No more waiting, it is officially time to play ball.

The No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks open the 2026 campaign, their 24th under Hall of Fame head coach Dave Van Horn, against the Oklahoma State Cowboys under the retractable roof at Globe Life Field. The Hogs are coming off of a 50-win season and their eighth College World Series trip under Van Horn after falling to eventual National Champion LSU in the semifinal round.

Now in his 14th season, Oklahoma State head coach Josh Holliday is coming off yet another appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

The Cowboys have never failed to make the NCAA Tournament under Holiday and currently hold the fourth longest active streak for most consecutive regional appearances only behind SEC foes Vanderbilt, Florida and LSU. The Cowboys are coming off a 30-25 (15-12 Big 12) overall season in which they made the final of the Athens Regional before ultimately losing to Duke.

Arkansas will trot out junior right-handed pitcher Gabe Gaeckle, who posted a 3.63 earned run average in 41 appearance last season with 9 saves, walked 31 batters and struck out 92 in 71.1 innings. Oklahoma State is expected to counter with southpaw UC – Santa Barbara transfer Hudson Barrett, who allowed just one run in 4 ⅔ innings in 2025 as he recovered from Tommy John Surgery that he suffered at the beginning of the 2024 season.

Van Horn is 5-4 against Holiday at Oklahoma State. The two programs last met in 2024 in Arlington where Oklahoma State won in 14 innings on a walk-off infield bunt single in a game that lasted over 4 hours. The Razorbacks and Cowboys also faced off in the 2022 Stillwater Super Regional, which the Razorbacks won in three games.

How to Watch/Listen​

Who: No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

When: Friday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Globe Life Field – Arlington, Texas

TV/Stream: FloSports

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)

Projected Starting Pitchers​

*stats from 2025

Arkansas – RHP Gabe Gaeckle (4-2, 3.63 ERA)

Oklahoma State – LHP Hudson Barrett (1-0, 1.93 ERA at UCSB)

BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -230

– Oklahoma State: +175

Run Line

– Arkansas: -1.5 (-145)

– Oklahoma State: +1.5 (+115)

Total Runs

O/U: 11.5 (-110/-120)

Double R Props

• Gabe Gaeckle UNDER 4.5 walks and UNDER 0.5 wild pitches (-275)

• Ryder Helfrick OVER 0.5 extra base hits and OVER 0.5 runs batted in (+165)

• Damien Ruiz OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs scored (+250)

• Kuhio Aloy OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs scored (+200)

