How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 7 Arkansas versus Texas Tech

ARLINGTON, Texas – The No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks look to bounce back Sunday against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the final matchup against Big 12 opposition at the Shriner’s Children’s College Showdown at Globe Life Field.

The Razorbacks (1-1) run ruled Oklahoma State 12-2 in eight innings during Friday’s season opener then fell in a 5-4 contest against TCU Saturday after chipping away at the lead.

Texas Tech (0-2) is still searching for its first win of 2026 after dropping matchups to Oklahoma 10-3 and Vanderbilt 13-3.

Arkansas has won seven of the eight previous meetings against Texas Tech including a two-game midweek sweep over the Red Raiders in 2024. The Razorbacks and Red Raiders played a pair of one-run games with projected Arkansas starting third baseman TJ Pompey in the other dugout.

Pompey transfers to Arkansas after missing most of the 2025 season with injury, playing in only 19 games. Texas Tech’s lone victory over the Hogs was a 5-4 win in the 2019 College World Series, eliminating Arkansas from the tournament.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch Sunday’s game, plus betting lines and prop plays from BetSaracen.

How to Watch/Listen​

Who: No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

When: Sunday, Feb. 15 at 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: Globe Life Field – Arlington, Texas

TV/Stream: FloSports

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)

Starting Pitchers​

*stats from 2025

Arkansas – LHP Colin Fisher (3-0, 4.62 ERA)

Texas Tech – RHP Connor Mohan (1-2, 7.34 ERA)

BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -240

– Texas Tech: +180

