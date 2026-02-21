How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 8 Arkansas versus Xavier (Game 2)

They had to sweat it out more than once, but the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks took down the Xavier Musketeers 5-2 before a record home opener crowed of nearly 10,400 at Baum-Walker Stadium Friday.

The Hogs (4-1) put up a three spot in the first inning on a Camden Kozeal three-run homer, Xavier (2-3) answered with a solo shot in the fifth then Arkansas immediately punched back with two more in the bottom half of the inning after Nolan Souza knocked his second double. The Musketeers plated one more in the eighth but were not able to complete the upset despite three brilliant relief frames from Rogers native Ashton Chronister.

Sophomore lefty Hunter Dietz will look to rebound on the mound in his second start Saturday after a tough outing in the Shriner’s Children’s College Showdown against TCU a week ago. Xavier will trot out righty Jack Nobe.

How to Listen​

Who: No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Xavier Musketeers

When: Saturday, Feb. 21 at 1 p.m. CT

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium – Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV/Stream: SEC Network+

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)

Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – LHP Hunter Dietz (0-1, 18.00 ERA)

Xavier – RHP Jack Nobe (0-0, 2.08 ERA)

BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -800

– Xavier: +500

Run Line

Arkansas: -4.5 (-145)

Xavier: +4.5 (+115)

Total Runs

O/U: 13.5 (-115/-115)

Double R Props

• Hunter Dietz OVER 12.5 batters faced and UNDER 1.5 earned runs allowed (-120)

• Kuhio Aloy OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs scored (-125)

• Ryder Helfrick OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs scored (-110)

• TJ Pompey OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs scored (-110)

