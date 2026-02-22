How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 8 Arkansas versus Xavier (Game 3)

The No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks go for the sweep of Xavier at Baum-Walker Stadium on Sunday after getting all they wanted from the Musketeers Saturday, but took the series-clinching 7-6 walk-off victory.

Xavier (2-4) tied the game multiple times and even took brief leads in the third and fourth innings, but outstanding production from the middle of the batting lineup helped the Razorbacks (5-1) stave off the upset.

Camden Kozeal (4 for 5, 3 R, 2 RBI) continued his hot start by hitting for the cycle and scored the winning run on an RBI-single from Kuhio Aloy (2 for 4, 1 R, 2 RBI, HR). Ryder Helfrick (2 for 5, 2 R, HR, RBI) and Reese Robinett (2 for 3, HR, RBI) also notched multiple hits.

For the series finale Arkansas will start left-handed pitcher Colin Fisher and Xavier will trot out righty Jack DeTienne.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch/listen to Sunday’s game, plus the money line from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Xavier Musketeers

When: Sunday Feb. 22 at 12 p.m. CT

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium – Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV/Stream: SEC Network+ (Shawn Murnin and Troy Eklund)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Bubba Carpenter)

Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – LHP Colin Fisher (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Xavier – RHP Jack DeTienne (0-1, 8.10 ERA)

BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -700

– Xavier: +450

