How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 8 Arkansas versus Xavier

FAYETTEVILLE – Following a 3-1 Opening Weekend finish at Globe Life Field in Arlington (Texas), the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks will play a three-game home series in front of the Baum-Walker Stadium against the Xavier Musketeers.

Arkansas will start junior righty Gabe Gaeckle on the mound Friday, who twirled 4 1/3 innings of 4-hit ball with 1 earned run surrendered while walking 1 batter and striking out 9 in a 12-2 rout of Oklahoma State in last week’s season opener.

The Musketeers (2-2) will counter with right-hander Ryan Piech, who posted four scoreless innings and allowed 2 hits and punched out 2 more in a 4-3 win over East Carolina. Xavier took the road series over the Pirates and then took one on the chin to No. 15 Louisville 23-11 on Tuesday.

Of note, the Musketeers were without Preseason All-Big East selections Connor Misch and Clayton Burdette, plus outfielder Jorge Valdez, to start the season and all three probably will not be available this weekend.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to listen to Friday’s game, plus betting lines and prop plays from BetSaracen.

How to Listen​

Who: No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Xavier Musketeers

When: Friday, Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. CT

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium – Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV/Stream: ESPN+

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)

Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – RHP Gabe Grackle (0-0, 2.08 ERA)

Xavier – RHP Ryan Piech (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -800

– Xavier: +500

Double R Props

• Carson Brumbaugh OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs scored (-110)

• Gabe Gaeckle UNDER 1.5 base on balls and OVER 0.5 wild pitches (-325)

• Cam Kozeal OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs scored (+125)

• Damian Ruiz OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs scored (+250)

