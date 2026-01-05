Howard transfer LB commits to Arkansas

Howard transfer linebacker Ja’Quavion Smith, 6-foot-1, 225 pounds, has committed to Arkansas, his agency announced on Monday. Smith is the seventh player to commit to the Razorbacks out of the transfer portal since Sunday and has two years of eligibility remaining.

The North Carolina native arrived in Fayetteville for a visit on Sunday and also had one planned with Auburn.

Smith, 6-foot-1, 205 pounds signed with Howard in the 2024 class. Through 12 games this season, Smith logged 49 total tackles, 11 of them for loss which ranked fifth in the MEAC conference and 4.5 sacks, batted down 4 passes and forced 3 fumbles.

Official player bio:

2024: Appeared in 10 games, producing 11 total tackles (five solos), including three tackles for losses, and a sack … Made his collegiate debut at Rutgers (Aug. 29), recording an assisted tackle … Had two assisted tackles and a QB hurry at Princeton (Sept. 28) … Notched a season-best three total tackles (one solo) at Norfolk State (Oct. 26).

Other Arkansas Transfer Portal Commitments

• DB Christian Harrison

• K Braeden McAlister and LS Adam Johnston

• OL Malachi Breland

• K Max Gilbert

• WR Jamari Hawkins

Important transfer portal information:

The college football transfer portal will now have a single, 15-day window spanning from Jan. 2-16 during which players can officially enter. This is different from years past, when there was a portal window in early December and in the spring.

Another new rule is that five days after the hiring of a new head coach, a 15-day portal window will open for the players on that team. However, this only applies to coaching changes after Jan. 2.

Transfer portal season is here and there is no better time to subscribe to HawgBeat. For the entire month of January, all new subscribers get 50% off of annual subscriptions. Visit our homepage to sign up today! This also includes complete access to On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.