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Hunter Dietz picked by Yankees in MLB Draft

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Kyle Sutherland@HawgBeat
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Hunter Dietz
Photo credit: Arkansas Athletics

Arkansas southpaw Hunter Dietz was selected by the New York Yankees with the 35th pick of the second round in the 2026 MLB Draft on Saturday.

The Florida native was bumped to the Razorback’s Friday ace about two months into the season and posted a 3.57 earned run average in 16 appearances while issuing 31 walks and striking out 131 batters across 85.2 innings.

Dietz pitched very limited innings his first two seasons at Arkansas while dealing with a series of injuries. He is the third Razorback to be selected in this year’s draft, along with Ryder Helfrick who went 15th overall to the Arizona Diamondbacks and Carson Wiggins to the New York Mets at No. 27.

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