In-state 4-star QB reclassifies to 2026 class

Arkansas has landed the signature of 2027 four-star quarterback Hank Hendrix out of Fayetteville High School, who will reclassify to the class of 2026 he announced on Tuesday.

Hendrix, whose father Che is on the staff at Arkansas, is the No. 1 player in the state and the No. 12 quarterback in the country in the class of 2027, according to Rivals.

Originally from Boerne, Texas, Hendrix moved to Arkansas after his father accepted a job on former head coach Sam Pittman’s staff. Che was promoted to safeties coach after Pittman, Travis Williams, Marcus Woodson and Deke Adams were fired during the 2025 season.

According to MaxPreps, Hank threw for 3,602 yards and 32 touchdowns as a junior at Fayetteville, which is just a hop and a skip away from the Razorbacks’ facilities. He completed 63.1% of his passes and also rushed for six touchdowns on 48 carries.

Hendrix chose Arkansas over several SEC schools like Ole Miss, Missouri and Auburn. He also reports offers from Texas Tech, TCU, Notre Dame, Michigan and others.

