In-state backfield mates draw praise following Arkansas' first spring scrimmage

The Arkansas football team held its first live scrimmage of spring practices on Saturday that was closed to the public in what head coach Ryan Silverfield described as “a great competitive spirit amongst the guys.”

“Today was the first true test to put the ball down and play base football,” Silverfield said. “The ball was at the 25 most of the time and just let’s go play the length of the field and see what happens.

“They went out there and they battled. We did two-minute situations, when it was all said and done we did about 95 plays.”

Silverfield singled out a plethora of players who stood out in the scrimmage and some of the high praise came from the backfield that featured a trio of Arkansas natives.

Between injuries and lack of accountability, junior Braylen Russell (Benton) has had his struggles during his time in Fayetteville, but finished as the team’s third-leading rusher last fall with 286 yards while averaging 5.2 yards per carry and scoring 5 touchdowns.

“Braylen Russell, I’ve talked about, he has trimmed down and is playing hard,” Silverfield said. “His effort has been tremendous. You have heard us talk about ‘our standard’, Braylen Russell is on there for his effort almost every day. I told him that this is the knock on you coming in. Let me see what you are capable of, how hard you practice. He has been great.”

Sophomore Cam Settles (Parkview) and freshman TJ Hodges (Bryant) were also positively singled out. Settles rushed for 16 yards in four games his first season as a Razorback and Hodges helped Bryant win its second consecutive 7A state title as a senior.

“Cam is a young running back who does a lot of things,” Silverfield said. “Catches the really well.

“TJ Hodges is another true freshman who the first couple of weeks was big eyes and trying to figure it all out, now he is getting settled so you get to see some of his speed and tenacity. We still have to teach him to run through the tackles.”

Others mentioned were Wyatt Simmons (Harding Academy) and Hodges’ high school teammate Jakore Smith.

Catch everything else Silverfield had to say in the full press conference below:

Injury Report

Offensive tackles Kavion Broussard and Bryant Williams were held out of the scrimmage Saturday.

Silverfield said Kavion is “sick” but “should be back on Tuesday.”

“Bryant’s is a lower leg deal that should not keep him out too much longer, it’s not a long-term injury,” Silverfield confirmed. “He has played a lot of football and we have good faith he will be okay.”

Silverfield said there were multiple players who were ill, but none of the sickness or injuries are expected to be long-term.

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