In-state offensive lineman commits to Arkansas

Arkansas football coach Ryan Silverfield added to his 2027 recruiting class on Sunday as Rogers offensive lineman Henry Frazier announced his pledge to the Razorbacks.

Frazier, who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 290 pounds, held offers from Kansas State, BYU and others in addition to Arkansas.

Frazier got the offer from Arkansas on March 6, a little over a month after his Junior Day visit on Feb. 1.

Frazier is the fourth commit in the class of 2027 and the third offensive lineman, joining Bradley Sturdivant from Sheridan and Odaefe Oruru from Jenks, Oklahoma.

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