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HawgBeat Baseball

In-state pitcher leaving Arkansas for transfer portal

Daniel Fair@hawgbeat
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Dave Van Horn
Feb 6, 2026; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Dave Van Horn looks on during warmups before the Arkansas Razorbacks scrimmage at Baum-Walker Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Arkansas right-handed pitcher Grant Wren has entered the transfer portal, a source told HawgBeat on Monday.

Wren, a native of Melbourne, Arkansas, redshirted as a freshman and did not appear in any games.

He is the seventh player to enter the portal from Arkansas this cycle.

Click here for HawgBeat’s Arkansas baseball roster tracker.

Grant Wren Bio

High School
Attended Melbourne High School in Melbourne, Ark. … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 303 overall prospect and the No. 90 right-handed pitcher in the class of 2025 … Rated the No. 8 overall prospect and the No. 5 right-handed pitcher in Arkansas by Perfect Game … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 201 overall prospect and the No. 61 right-handed pitcher in the class of 2025 … Rated the No. 5 overall prospect and the No. 3 right-handed pitcher in Arkansas by Prep Baseball Report … 2025 Perfect Game Preseason All-American – Southeast All-Region First Team … 2024 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Southeast All-Region First Team … 2023 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Southeast All-Region Second Team.

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