Iowa State transfer defensive back signs with Arkansas
Iowa State transfer defensive back LaMarcus Hicks has signed with Arkansas, according to reports on Friday. Hicks, 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, is the 41st player to commit to the Razorbacks out of the transfer portal and has four years of eligibility remaining.
The Clarksdale (Miss.) native was a 3-star prospect in the class of 2025.
Official player bio:
Awards & Honors
Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll (F25)
2025
Played in three games on special teams … redshirted.
High School
Prepped at Maine West High School for head coach George Klupchak … previously played at Clarksdale High School in Clarksdale, Miss. for head coach Curtis Kemp prior to his senior season … three-star prospect and a top-60 player in the state of Illinois by ESPN and On3 … led Maine West to an 8-2 record and a playoff berth in his senior season … played on both sides of the ball … registered 39 tackles, two TFL, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 2024 … also had 40 catches for 619 yards and eight touchdowns … played basketball as well.
Personal
Son of LaMarcus Hicks, who played two seasons for the Cyclones as a defensive back and was an All-Big 12 selection before a stint with the NFL’s Detroit Lions in the mid-2000s and is now the cornerbacks coach at Northwestern.
Other Arkansas Transfer Portal Additions
• K Braeden McAlister and LS Adam Johnston
Important transfer portal information:
The college football transfer portal will now have a single, 15-day window spanning from Jan. 2-16 during which players can officially enter. This is different from years past, when there was a portal window in early December and in the spring.
