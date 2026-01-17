Skip to main content
Arkansas
Iowa State transfer defensive back signs with Arkansas

84308804_10218269737748095_2594598522426753024_nby: Kyle Sutherland53 minutes agoHawgBeat

Iowa State transfer defensive back LaMarcus Hicks has signed with Arkansas, according to reports on Friday. Hicks, 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, is the 41st player to commit to the Razorbacks out of the transfer portal and has four years of eligibility remaining.

The Clarksdale (Miss.) native was a 3-star prospect in the class of 2025.

Official player bio:

Awards & Honors
Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll (F25)

2025
Played in three games on special teams … redshirted.

High School
Prepped at Maine West High School for head coach George Klupchak … previously played at Clarksdale High School in Clarksdale, Miss. for head coach Curtis Kemp prior to his senior season … three-star prospect and a top-60 player in the state of Illinois by ESPN and On3 … led Maine West to an 8-2 record and a playoff berth in his senior season … played on both sides of the ball … registered 39 tackles, two TFL, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 2024 … also had 40 catches for 619 yards and eight touchdowns …  played basketball as well.

Personal
Son of LaMarcus Hicks, who played two seasons for the Cyclones as a defensive back and was an All-Big 12 selection before a stint with the NFL’s Detroit Lions in the mid-2000s and is now the cornerbacks coach at Northwestern.

Other Arkansas Transfer Portal Additions

• DB Christian Harrison

• K Braeden McAlister and LS Adam Johnston

• OL Malachi Breland 

• K Max Gilbert

• WR Jamari Hawkins

• LB Ja’Quavion Smith

• QB AJ Hill

 RB Sutton Smith

• RB Jasper Parker

• DL Carlon Jones

• DL Hunter Osborne

• DB Jahiem Johnson

• EDGE Jamonta Waller 

• DB Shelton Lewis

• EDGE Khmori House

• Kentucky EDGE Steven Soles

• OL Adam Hawkes

• DB La’khi Roland

• TE Matt Adcock

• LB Phoenix Jackson

• DB Braydon Lee

• DB Tyler Scott

• WR Donovan Faupel

• OL Josiah Clemons

• OL Bryant Williams

• OL Terence Roberson Jr.

• LB Jeremy Evans

• TE Ty Lockwood

• QB Braeden Fuller

• DB Ian Williams

• LB Ben Bogle

• WR Chris Marshall

• WR Jelani Watkins

• DB Carter Stoutmire

• DB Kyeaure Magloire

• DB John Howse IV

• OL Ayden Bussell

• DL Xadavien Sims

QB Cade Trotter

Important transfer portal information:

The college football transfer portal will now have a single, 15-day window spanning from Jan. 2-16 during which players can officially enter. This is different from years past, when there was a portal window in early December and in the spring.

