‘It’s not good’: Dave Van Horn provides update on Kuhio Aloy

Arkansas designated hitter Kuhio Aloy exited the Razorbacks’ SEC Tournament quarterfinal round win over Tennessee in his second at bat.

Aloy left the game in the third inning after an awkward swing where his front hand came off the bat. Head coach Dave Van horn and a trainer came out to check on him and he exited the game. He later went back to the dugout and did not have anything on his hand.

Van Horn didn’t disclose any specifics in the press conference following the game, but said “It’s not good.”

“It happened on that swing,” Van Horn said. “That ball went to the fence. It looked awkward to me. Something was strange about it. He didn’t fire on it. He just swung, and it’s almost like he slowed down a little bit.”

Aloy is hitting .294 with nine home runs and 41 RBI and was named SEC Player of the Week three weeks ago after he hit three home runs to help the Hogs beat Ole Miss the weekend of May 1.

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