JC Hoops Bracketology: 2-9-26

Bracketology is a science and a process that has grown in recent years across the college basketball landscape. There are dozens of accounts who track data, metrics, and results to predict where the NCAA Tournament selection committee will seed teams for March Madness.

HawgBeat’s Jackson Collier has participated in the bracketology madness for a handful of years now, with regular updates starting in December through March. Collier was one of the top-rated bracketologists in 2025 and continues to provide his insight for Arkansas fans and college basketball fans alike.

This is the most recent update to the JC Hoops Bracketology seed list:

Teams listed in bold are the predicted automatic qualifiers for each respective conference. For instance, Florida is in bold as the predicted auto-bid winner for the SEC. Each conference receives one auto-bid, 31 in total, while there are 37 at-large bids.

Right now, Arkansas is projected on the six-line, but could easily move up by stringing together some more wins. North Carolina beating Duke pushed the Razorbacks off the five-line, but a 2-0 week for Arkansas at LSU and against Auburn could have them back as a five-seed. Teams italicized on the 11-line are the last four teams in the field. This means they are the final at-large bids and will play in a play-in game to make it into the first round matchups in the field of 64.

At this point, Arkansas is not technically a lock to make the NCAA Tournament no matter what, but would have to have an epic collapse not to make the field in March.

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.