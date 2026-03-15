JC Hoops final bracketology ahead of Selection Show

Bracketology is a science and a process that has grown in recent years across the college basketball landscape. There are dozens of accounts who track data, metrics, and results to predict where the NCAA Tournament selection committee will seed teams for March Madness.

HawgBeat’s Jackson Collier has participated in the bracketology madness for a handful of years now, with regular updates starting in December through March. Collier was one of the top-rated bracketologists in 2025 and continues to provide his insight for Arkansas fans and college basketball fans alike.

This is the final update to the JC Hoops Bracketology seed list:

Teams listed in bold are the predicted automatic qualifiers for each respective conference. For instance, Florida is in bold as the predicted auto-bid winner for the SEC. Each conference receives one auto-bid, 31 in total, while there are 37 at-large bids.

I have Arkansas as a 4-seed in my seed list fully expecting the selection committee not to move them up from the 5-seed line. It makes sense for the SEC Tournament champion to improve a seed line, though I do not think the committee will make the move because of the trend of not much movement being influenced on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday games. Teams italicized on the 11-line are the last four teams in the field. This means they are the final at-large bids and will play in a play-in game to make it into the first round matchups in the field of 64.

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.