Joe Lunardi’s latest bracketology projection has Hogs close to home

There’s an entire college basketball season to be played before the next March Madness (the first with a 76-team field), but Joe Lunardi is high on the Hogs.

Lunardi released his weekly NCAA Tournament projection on Tuesday morning. His projection has Arkansas as a 2-seed in the Midwest Region, which has the second weekend in Kansas City, roughly four hours – depending on how fast you drive – from Fayetteville.

The first and second rounds for the Razorbacks would be played in Fort Worth, which is about six hours from Fayetteville, but there’s a large contingent of Arkansas fans in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, so it would likely be packed with Razorback fans.

Other teams in Arkansas’ pod

With the new 76-team field being introduced this year, there’s likely going to be some flux with who Arkansas’ opponent is. In years past, there have been just four play-in teams, but with 12 teams this year, there will be uncertainty in who the Hogs could play even days before their first game.

That said, Lunardi has two potential teams for Arkansas to play in the first round: the Robert Morris Colonials and Navy Midshipmen.

The Midshipmen finished with a 26-8 record last year but narrowly missed the NCAA Tournament and settled for an NIT bid and lost to Wake Forest in the first round.

Robert Morris finished 22-11 with a 13-7 mark in Horizon League play. Their season ended in the Horizon League tournament with a 70-64 loss to Detroit Mercy (a school that, thanks to Darius Acuff Jr., has a slight connection to Arkansas).

Assuming no first round upset afflicts Arkansas this year (John Calipari is 22-3 in first round games and Arkansas is 21-8 in first round games in team history), Arkansas would play the winner of 7-seed Indiana and 10-seed Creighton.

Arkansas last played Creighton in the Maui Invitational in 2022, a game the Razorbacks lost 90-87. Anthony Black and Ricky Council IV accounted for 50 of the Hogs’ points while Trevon Brazile had 17.

It’s been seven years since the Razorbacks and Hoosiers played in 2019, which was the back end of a home-and-home. The Hogs went into Bloomington and walked out with a 71-64 win in Eric Musselman’s first year as the Head Hog. Isaiah Joe (24 points) and Mason Jones (21 points) led the Hogs to the win.

Jones was also responsible for giving Arkansas the win over the Hoosiers the year before at Bud Walton Arena. He finished with 11 points and hit a free throw with 2.3 seconds left to push the Hogs ahead 73-72 in the Hardwood Showcase. Daniel Gafford finished with 27 points.

Should Arkansas get to the second weekend…

At this point, getting matched up with Kansas is getting kind of old, right? That’s a potential matchup again, according to Lunardi.

Lunardi has 5-seed Tennessee, 12-seed High Point, 4-seed Kansas and 13-seed Wichita State playing in Omaha, Nebraska. Should it work out that the Hogs and Jayhawks match up, it would be the third time since 2023 that the two played in the NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas has won the previous two in the 2023 Round of 32 and the 2025 Round of 64. The two schools also played in the Liberty Bowl in 2022 in football and in baseball in the Lawrence Regional this past year. Arkansas won the football matchup but lost in the baseball contest a few weeks ago.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves here.

First, Arkansas would have to take care of business against one of Texas Tech, Iowa, Oklahoma, Gonzaga or UC-Santa Barbara in the Sweet 16. That would put Arkansas in its first Elite Eight since 2022.

The other teams in this projection are 1-seed Michigan, 16-seeds Montana State or Long Island, 8-seed Georgia Tech and 9-seed UCLA. There would be some madness that would have to go down to get there, but if Arkansas and UCLA matched up, it would be a rematch of the 1995 National Championship game.

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