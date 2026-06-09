John Calipari confirms exhibition against Gonzaga at home, talks other highlight games

Arkansas men’s basketball coach John Calipari has been busy conducting a series of camps in various spots around the state in the past week.

The Head Hog was in Fort Smith on Monday and confirmed the Hogs will host Gonzaga at Bud Walton Arena for an exhibition to begin the 2026-27 season in an interview with Pig Trail Nation.

“We’re looking to bring one more team to our place,” Calipari said. “The Michigan State game understand, yeah, it was at home this year. But now we are playing them on Thanksgiving, which will be the highest-rated television game of the year – not close – and that’s good for our kid’s NIL.”

Calipari ran through some of the home matchups for the 2027-28 season and also hinted at a premier matchup in the ACC/SEC Challenge, possibly against a premier squad as well as another neutral game for the upcoming schedule.

“Next year, you have Michigan State at home, Arizona at home, and you got an ACC Challenge game at home and it may be a pretty good team,” he said. “So now we just want to get one more (this year) at home. We got a tough schedule, we still have another neutral game that we are thinking about.”

This far, Arkansas’ non-conference schedule already includes Michigan State on Thanksgiving Day, the ACC/SEC Challenge matchup at North Carolina on Dec. 1, and a Sweet 16 rematch at Arizona on Dec. 19.

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1 and then get 50% off your first year for new members, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.

Full PigTrail Nation Interview