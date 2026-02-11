John Calipari provides update on Malique Ewin after injury versus LSU

Arkansas has already dealt with some bad luck in the injury department in recent games, and it was hit with another potential injury in the Razorbacks’ blowout win over LSU.

Malique Ewin took a hit to the face from LSU’s Pablo Tamba with a little under seven minutes to go with the Hogs ahead 74-46. Tamba was assessed a flagrant foul and Ewin did not return to the game after that.

Malique Ewin takes a BIG hit in the eye and Coach Cal follows after him to the locker room.

Prayers up pic.twitter.com/ba1Ha7p3LX — Random SEC (@therandomsec) February 11, 2026

Head coach John Calipari said in his postgame press conference that it is a wait and see approach for his center.

“Malique had to get four stitches so he has until Saturday, at least he has time, hopefully he will be alright,” Calipari said.

Ewin finished the game with six points on 3-of-3 shooting with six rebounds and a block to his credit in the Hogs’ 91-62 win over the Tigers in Baton Rouge.

The Razorbacks will head home to face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday. Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. CT and the game will air on ESPN.