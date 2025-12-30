John Calipari rants on state of college basketball

FAYETTEVILLE – Following No. 18 Arkansas’ 103-74 win over the James Madison Dukes, Razorbacks head coach John Calipari passionately gave his thoughts on the state of college basketball and the lack of boundaries when it comes to acquiring players, especially mid-season.

This comes days after the NCAA cleared James Nnaji, a center to play for Baylor after being drafted in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons with the 31st overall pick.

Nnaji has never played in an NBA or NCAA Tournament game but has gained professional experience with European teams since being drafted. Calipari worries that the interest of American based incoming true freshmen, something the he has built the majority of his teams around.

Here are some of the highlights from his 7+ minute rant (begins at the 8:37 mark):

”The rules bees the rules,” Calipari said. “So if you put your name in the draft, I don’t care if you’re from Russia and you stay in the draft, you can’t play college basketball. ‘Well, that’s only for American kids. What? If your name is in that draft and you got drafted, you can’t play college because that’s our rule. ‘Yeah, but that’s only for American kids’. Okay, now here’s the next lawsuit. ‘Well, we don’t have a say over European players.’ You do if they’re playing in college basketball.”

On the Opportunity Cost to Incoming Freshmen:

”Does anybody care what this is doing for 17 and 18-year-old American kids? Do you know what this opportunity is done for them and their families? There aren’t gonna be any high school kids. Who, other than dumb people like me, are gonna recruit high school kids? I get so much satisfaction out of coaching young kids and seeing them grow and make it and their family life changes that I’m gonna keep doing it. But why would anybody else, if you can get NBA players, G-League players, guys that are 28 years old, guys from Europe, do we really know their transcript? Do we have somebody over there? Do we really know their birth certificate? Or don’t we?”

On Bringing in Players Mid-Season:

”This is an easy rule. We can do this. NCAA, don’t tell me about lawsuits. If you join a program at mid-season, you cannot play that season. If you’re in school and have to get yourself eligible, that’s okay. You can play the second term without playing the first. What, so now let me ask you this: What does that do for the kids in the program that you’re bringing kids in when it was their opportunity? I just don’t get any of this.”

On the Lack of Common Sense in College Basketball:

“ We can do it without having Congress and the Senate getting 60 votes. We can do that. Let them sue us on that stuff.”

