John Calipari to be inducted into Memphis Hall of Fame

Arkansas head coach John Calipari is set to be inducted into the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame, it was announced on Tuesday morning.

Calipari, who coached at Memphis from 2000-2009, will headline the hall of fame class, which includes Chelsea Bramlett (softball), Stubby Clapp (baseball), Phil Chamberlain (tennis), Stephen Gostkowski (football), Tim Harris (football) and Larry Kenon (basketball).

“Memphis will always hold a special place in my heart,” Calipari said. “The people, the players and the support we received made our time in Memphis special. We built something together that I’ll always be proud of, and I’m honored to be inducted into the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame.”

The Tigers played in the 2008 national championship game under Calipari and were led by point guard Derrick Rose. They would have won it if not for a last-second three from Kansas’ Mario Chalmers.

Calipari is the winningest coach in Memphis history with a 252-69 overall record with the Tigers. They went 61-1 in C-USA regular-season games over Calipari’s final four years. In his nine years as head coach, Memphis won seven regular-season titles.

In addition to the national title appearance in 2008, the Tigers reached the Elite Eight in 2006 and 2007, reached the Sweet 16 in 2009, and earned NCAA berths in 2003 and 2004. Calipari led Memphis to an NIT Championship in 2002 and NIT Final Fours in 2001 and 2005.

Ahead of last season, the Razorbacks traveled to Memphis to play the Tigers in a preseason exhibition game at FedEx Forum.

“I hope us coming in inspires them to say, ‘We can do this,’” Calipari said in October. “I’m telling you, when I was there, people walked with their chest out. We were beating everybody, we were No. 1 in the country and the only reason we were was because of all the people who helped us.”

The ceremony is set for September and starts at 6:30 pm at the Renasant Convention Center.

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