Jon Rothstein high on the Hogs heading into next season

We’ve entered the dog days of summer, with no college sports to speak of until football season starts in September and basketball starts shortly thereafter.

That means the only thing to do is talk, which college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein did on Monday. He touched on the SEC as a whole and is high on the Razorbacks heading into the 2026-27 season.

Rothstein has Arkansas ranked fourth in the preseason in the Southeastern Conference, and cited his reasoning for doing so.

”John Calipari has brought in the best recruiting class in college basketball,” Rothstein said. “Billy Richmond is a returning veteran who is going to be an All-SEC caliber player in 2026-27. Jeremiah Wilkinson was a potent scorer for Georgia last year in the SEC and Jordan Smith Jr. is a player that many people believe is going to be one of the best players in college basketball next season.

”Arkansas (has) a nice mix of youth and experience, the best recruiting class in college basketball to pair with two veterans in Jeremiah Wilkinson and also Billy Richmond.”

Arkansas was listed behind Florida, Texas and Tennessee in his preseason SEC rankings.

It all hinges on the bigs

Where Arkansas still has to prove it is in the front court, which was not good for the Razorbacks last year. Nick Pringle didn’t live up to expectations and Malique Ewin was inconsistent, leaving Trevon Brazile as the only consistently good player in the front court.

Brazile did enough to show he’s capable of playing at the next level, as he was drafted 36th overall by the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Draft last week. Neither Ewin or Pringle are on the roster, either, so how Arkansas’ front court performs will be a big question.

”The million-dollar question for Arkansas is going to be up front,” Rothstein said. “The Razorbacks lost Trevon Brazile, lost Nick Pringle, lost Malique Ewin. Arkansas needs to find an answer up front.”

To retool his front court, Calipari brought in Cooper Bowser out of the transfer portal from Furman, added Finnish freshman Miikka Muurinen and retained Paulo Semedo from last year’s team, though he has yet to see the floor during a game. The Hogs also added Russian big man Ilia Frolov from the international ranks.

There’s a possibility that Arkansas is not done yet in the front court, though. 2027 big man Caleb Ourigou took an official visit to Fayetteville last weekend and is someone who could potentially reclassify and join the Razorbacks for this coming season. BYU and UConn are also in the mix there.

How important is Arkansas’ front court play this season? According to Rothstein, it could mean the difference between a fourth-place finish and winning the conference.

”It depends on how Arkansas does with its front court, what blossoms, what doesn’t blossom,” Rothstein said, answering a submitted question about what other teams beside Florida, Tennessee and Texas could win the SEC.

Three potential impact Razorback freshmen

Arkansas is a young team this season. National analysts know it, fans know it; heck, even Calipari knows it.

”The average age of our team is going to be about 18 years and seven months,” Calipari said in a video posted to social media. “That’s the average age of our team. I don’t care. Let’s go. If we’re good enough, we’re old enough.”

Arkansas’ roster features four incoming freshmen: Jordan Smith Jr., JJ Andrews, Abdou Toure and Miikka Muurinen. As mentioned above, that could increase if the Hogs can get Ourigou on board, too.

Rothstein tabbed 10 freshmen across the SEC as “impact” players, and three Razorbacks were featured: Smith, Andrews and Toure. He didn’t include international players in his list because of the way eligibility rolls with those guys, so Muurinen is not on the list.

Given Arkansas’ makeup this year, it’s going to rely on freshmen pretty much all year. If the young guys aren’t good, Arkansas isn’t going to be very good. That said, all indications are that Arkansas’ freshman are going to be as advertised.

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