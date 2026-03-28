Josh Pate: Ryan Silverfield at Arkansas could be best fit of hiring cycle

If you do a search on social media for “Ryan Silverfield” on November 30, 2025, it was a little polarizing.

The coaching carousel at the end of last football season had just about everyone in a twist. From the Lane Kiffin drama to Eric Morris at North Texas or Alex Golesh at South Florida, most people weren’t talking about Ryan Silverfield. But that’s who athletic director Hunter Yurachek zeroed in on and ultimately chose to lead the Razorback program.

Since his hiring, Silverfield has hit the ground running. He got started on the recruiting trail and grabbed some of the best prospects in the state of Arkansas. He grabbed 2026 four-star running back TJ Hodges and defensive lineman Danny Beale, who were both committed to Power 5 programs before becoming Razorbacks.

Then, Silverfield turned his attention to the transfer portal. On paper, the transfer class looks to be solid, as the class is ranked seventh in the country according to On3. Though the results of it remain to be seen until the season actually starts in August.

Despite the perception on social media and around the country, college football analyst Josh Pate said on his show that Silverfield and Arkansas could potentially be the best fit among hires in this year’s cycle.

”Ryan Silverfield probably got the least amount of national attention when he was hired there out of any of these guys,” Pate said on March 19. “Ironically, he may end up being the best fit.”

Pate made that statement when a viewer asked the question “Which fanbases are the most tortured and deserve better than what they got?” Arkansas was the first program that came to mind, and he listed the SEC record of 14-52 in the last eight years.

“There has been a litany of bad,” Pate said. “John L. Smith, the Bret Bielema — in retrospect wasn’t so terrible — Chad Morris, after that disaster, Sam Pittman.”

Pate clarified that Pittman probably “came along at the exact wrong time,” in reference to the creation of the transfer portal, NIL and such shifting the landscape of college football.

So, Silverfield has his work cut out for him. Arkansas finished with a 2-10 record — its third since 2018 — and lost 10 games in a row last year. Heading into next season, there’s no clear starter at quarterback and there are questions littered across the program. Those are questions he’ll have to answer before too long.

The Hogs are in the middle of spring break this week, but get back to the field on Tuesday for spring practice.

Between March Madness, spring football, baseball and softball, plus the upcoming basketball transfer portal in April, this is as jam-packed time for Arkansas Razorbacks sports and a prime time to subscribe to HawgBeat.com.

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